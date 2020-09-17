IJzeren Man given green light to expand

Zoning plans have been drawn up after the city council approved the IJzeren Man lake’s expansion on Wednesday.

The expansion will include additional events and catering services at the popular Tongelre lake.

Events currently take place up to five times a year, with loud music playing into the night. That number will now be reduced to twice a year, but multi-day events can be organised three times a year.

Last year, local residents had voiced complaints about the potential increase in noise pollution. However, city councillor Yasin Torunoglu said clear rules – including a maximum noise level – have been established to keep nuisance to a minimum.

Source: Studio040