Bicycle highway to Helmond ready in 2021

The bicycle highway between Eindhoven and Helmond will be complete by the end of 2021, according to municipal plans.

‘Bicycle highway’ is an informal term for bike paths intended for long-distance traffic.

The plans were furnished in response to questions from the D66 and PvdA parties. The city council had previously announced its intention to open the path in late 2020.

Final designs for the path will be ready by the end of this year, after which construction will begin in mid-2021.

