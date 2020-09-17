Number of unemployment benefit recipients decreasing

The number of unemployment benefit recipients in Eindhoven is declining for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

In July, around 4,700 Eindhoven residents were receiving unemployment benefits. In August, that fell to 4,600. Numbers also fell in surrounding municipalities such as Best, Son en Breugel, Valkenswaard, Veldhoven, Waalre, and Geldrop-Mierlo.

In Nuenen, however, the number of unemployment benefit recipients is increasing.

More than half of the region’s unemployment benefit recipients are between 27 and 50 years of age.

Source: Studio040