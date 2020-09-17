National Sports Week: “Sports Move You”

From Friday 18 through Sunday 27 September, Eindhoven is all about sports, during the NOC*NSF Nationale Sportweek.

Even better: Eindhoven is hosting the event this year (and next year)! That means that the city will be going the extra mile in the field of sports. Just think: more than a week of great activities for everyone of all ages, with or without disability. There’s a huge range of options, whether you would like to try out a sport or visit a photo exhibition. The aim of the week is to make people enthusiastic about sports and get them moving. Because in the words of the national slogan of Nationale Sportweek: ‘sports move you’.

Programme

Are you interested to see how sports move you? Find out between 18 and 27 September. A number of sports providers in the city have organised activities in Eindhoven to allow people to try out their sports. Go to this page to see the programme of activities. In addition to trying out a sport, you can follow lectures at the library, save for free sports opportunities after the Nationale Sportweek with the Albert Heijn sports campaign and learn all about vitality in the workplace through the Nationale Vitaliteitsweek. Not only that, but there is a photo exhibition at various locations in the city in which well-known and lesser-known Eindhoveners show how sport moves them. The exhibition can be seen throughout the whole month of September, not only during the Nationale Sportweek.

Nationale Sportweek for everyone

Sports are for everyone. That will be demonstrated during the Uniek Sporten Familiedag (Unique Sports Family Day). Following the success of the Uniek Sportendag (Unique Sports Day), a special family edition has been organised this year. Everyone who, for whatever reason, is unable to take part in regular sports activities, will find opportunities here for taking part in sports or physical exercise. In addition, the autumn edition of Kies je Sport (Choose your Sport) is starting for primary school children. This is a programme of fun sports opportunities you may not have thought about before. Children can also take part in the 100-year sports and play afternoon. And the over-fifties have not been forgotten either. There is a new edition of the Beweeggids (exercise guide) for 55+ for the districts of Strijp, Gestel and Stratum. This time, the guide is only available digitally, but it contains just as many great exercise opportunities as it always does.

Deputy mayor Stijn Steenbakkers on the sports week

According to deputy mayor, Stijn Steenbakkers, sports have been on hold in Eindhoven for a while, due to the coronavirus, and this is a good moment to kick things off again. “Eindhoven has shown such resilience in the past months. And naturally we’re very happy to be the host city, particularly this year. The Nationale Sportweek is something we want to do together with all sports providers and the inhabitants of the city. I’m proud of everyone who is contributing. Because if you look at the opportunities that exist for sports and physical exercise, there is so much to do in Eindhoven. And something for everyone! Will you be joining us?”