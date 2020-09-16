Ex-councillor’s anti-Semitic book taken off the market

Theo Beenen wrote the book, ‘Hitler’s Diamanten’ (‘Hitler’s Diamonds’).

The book has since been withdrawn from the market because of its anti-Semitic sentiments. Beenen is a former Eindhoven councillor. He served on the council for almost eight years, between March 2002 and January 2010.

In the book, Beenen repeatedly refers to anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. He published the work under the name, The Enigma Collectief. That’s according to Dutch investigative journalists, Bart FM FM Droog and Jaap van den Born, of Droog magazine.

“Every ‘revelation’ in it, is sheer lunacy,” reads the article on the magazine’s website. For example, the book calls the Protocols of the Elders of Zion a reliable historical source. That, while the conspiracy theory – about a Jewish conspiracy for world domination – has long since been widely debunked. The Nazis used this theory to stir up Jewish hatred.

Published by Aspekt

Aspekt publishing house released the book. Ironically, this company also publishes works by the CIDI, the Centre for Information and Documentation Israel. Aspekt initially intended to publish a second, revised version of the book.

That plan has since abandoned it. The publisher states they should never have published the book. It has now been withdrawn from the market and all copies destroyed.

In a reaction, Beenen says he never intended to express anti-Semitic views. He wanted to raise the danger of ‘religious intolerance’. Beenen adds that he wants to publish a revised edition of the book.

Aspekt says they aren’t interested.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven