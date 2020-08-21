Police roll up drug lab in Veldhoven residential area

The police has found a drug laboratory in a shed of a house in Veldhoven.

The police suspect that the lab was used to produce synthetic drugs. They have also found a tableting machine, among other things, in the shed. There’re also several jerry cans with possible remains of chemicals. The police cleared up the shed.

The police assisted to evict the resident from his house. They have not revealed the reason behind this. The police are investigating further. There has been no arrests so far.

The police warns that the chemical processes in the production of synthetic drugs can create dangerous situations for the environment.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes in Eindhoven.