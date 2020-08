Last night, in Mierlo, a car was on fire. It was burned down completely.

Presumably the car was set on fire. The car was parked in front of a house on the Langenakker in Mierlo. The fire brigade was quick to reach the spot, but could not prevent the car from being completely destroyed.

In order to trace the culprit, or culprits, a civilian network report was distributed.

Source: www.studio040.nl

