Liberation Day parade cancelled due to pandemic

No gatherings will take place for Liberation Day next month, the 18 September Foundation announced on its website.

The foundation, which organizes the annual parade, said the commemoration wouldn’t take place this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

The decision marks the first time the parade has been cancelled since the liberation itself.

Other activities such as the youth trip to Bayeux and Auschwitz are also cancelled.

The liberation fire will go ahead as planned, however, but on a smaller scale. The foundation called on the public to avoid gathering on 18 Septemberplein, at least on the 18th itself.

“These are unpleasant and drastic decisions that we don’t enjoy making. Certainly, at a time, like this, it’s clear that freedom should not be taken for granted”, writes foundation chairman Peter Kemp.