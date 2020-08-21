Come for a coffee and chat and practice your Dutch too

One of the best ways to learn a new language is to speak it.

That’s the idea behind the Taalcafé (Language Café). This weekly meeting is for anyone who wants to practice speaking Dutch. The Eindhoven library organises these volunteer-run conversations groups.

These have been on-going, online, but will soon retake their physical form. From Thursday, 3 September, groups of five people, at most, will gather again. These language ‘lessons’ are held in an informal setting, without the pressure of a set, educational programme.

Everything’s up for discussion

According to the library, participants will discuss all manner of things – from going to the shops to parent-teacher appointments at school or birthdays. All while, sticking to the National Health Department’s guidelines. People need to register, upfront so that everyone can take part safely.

There are two Language Cafés a week. The one’s every Thursday, from 10: 30 to 12:00 in the Eindhoven Library, De Witte Dame, 22 Emmasingel. The other is on the same day between 10:30 and 11: 30 in the Waalre Library, Het Huis van Waalre,

19 Koningin Julianalaan.

Participation is free, but you’ll need to register here.