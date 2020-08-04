Police investigating suspicious death at Grote Beek

By
Chaitali
-
Police investigate case at GGzE
Photo Credit: Eindhoven Police

On Monday, the police arrested a 55-year-old client of GGzE De Grote Beek on suspicion of possible involvement in the death of an 81-year-old fellow client.

On Monday morning, the police received a report of a client’s death at GGzE De Grote Beek. Because of the suspicious circumstances of the death, the police considered seriously the crime aspect and the possible involvement of the suspect.

The police carried out extensive investigations at the location, such as investigating traces, viewing camera images and hearing witnesses.

Internal investigation
“It is a tragic event with great impact on family, fellow clients and employees. All those involved want to make this incident as clear as possible. In addition to the police investigation, an internal investigation will also be started”, reports GGzE.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.

 

Advertisement

LATEST NEWS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here