Police investigating suspicious death at Grote Beek

On Monday, the police arrested a 55-year-old client of GGzE De Grote Beek on suspicion of possible involvement in the death of an 81-year-old fellow client.

On Monday morning, the police received a report of a client’s death at GGzE De Grote Beek. Because of the suspicious circumstances of the death, the police considered seriously the crime aspect and the possible involvement of the suspect.

The police carried out extensive investigations at the location, such as investigating traces, viewing camera images and hearing witnesses.

Internal investigation

“It is a tragic event with great impact on family, fellow clients and employees. All those involved want to make this incident as clear as possible. In addition to the police investigation, an internal investigation will also be started”, reports GGzE.

Source: www.studio040.nl

