Armed robbery at snack bar Flora in Eindhoven

A robbery took place on Sunday evening in the snack bar Flora at the Floralaan West in Eindhoven. They threatened the employees with a knife. The police the three perpetrators to be between 15 to 17 years age.

The youngsters walked in around quarter to ten. They had hoodies on and kept their faces covered.

They threatened the employees present with a knife and tried to open the cash register. When that did not succeed, they left with the phone of one of the employees.

The perpetrators took off on foot towards Reseda Street. Nobody was hurt during the robbery.

Source: Omreopbrabant.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta