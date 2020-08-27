Plans for additional parking garage at Eindhoven Airport on hold

Plans for another parking structure at Eindhoven Airport have been put on hold due to concerns about the accuracy of nitrogen emission calculations.

A study commissioned by Eindhoven municipal authorities found that nature surrounding the airport would be unaffected by the new parking garage, which would accommodate four thousand vehicles.

However, the Brabant Environmental Federation (Stichting Brabantse Milieufederatie) raised serious doubts regarding the study, which did not account for air traffic in its calculations. A preliminary relief judge sided with the Federation.

The judge also disagreed with the study’s premise that all traffic to and from the new structure would take the nearby A2 road. Other possible routes include driving through the already congested and nitrogen-sensitive Kempenland-West area.

The airport is also required to apply for a permit under the Nature Conservation Act before October, which it has so far failed to do.

