Geldrop-Mierlo fair to continue in a modified form

Good news for the residents of Geldrop-Mierlo. The fair is going to take place!

The Municipal Executive of Geldrop-Mierlo has decided to license the family fairs of both Geldrop and Mierlo. “Both family fairs are smaller and focused on family entertainment”, informed the municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo on their website.

“The organization has done everything possible to guarantee public health during the event”, assures the municipality. There has been clear agreements to have adjusted opening hours. The attractions at the fairgrounds will have a fence with a clear entrance and exit. There’s also a maximum capacity for visitors. The maximum number of visitors allowed in Geldrop is 400. In Mierlo, it is 300 visitors. This is one third of the normal capacity. In this way, the event site will not be crowded.

The college also says it is important that there is some relaxation for young people in these times: “Moreover, the fairground operators desperately need their turnover.”

Saturday 5 September the fair starts in Geldrop. It will run until Wednesday 9 September. In Mierlo, the family fair starts on Friday 11 September and lasts until Tuesday 15 September.

Important note

However, if the anti- corona measures are tightened in the coming weeks on a national level, the municipality may still decide to cancel the event. The fairground organisations are aware of this.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.