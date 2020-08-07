Eindhoven men receive prison sentences for sex with minor

Two 21-year-old men from Eindhoven received prison sentences at East Brabant court for raping an underage girl. The incident happened in August 2019.

The victim was a 17-year-old girl who was living at a boarding school in Deurne. She was forced into having sex with the men by another 17-year-old girl who acted as a pimp. The girl was a fellow pupil at the boarding school. One of the men raped her whilst the other filmed it.

The victim said she believed the other 17-year-old girl was her friend.

The men received prison sentences lasting five and six months. The 17-year-old girl was sentenced to 100 days in juvenile detention. She also received a community service sentence of 100 hours.

All three perpetrators have been ordered to pay €1100 to the victim. The man who filmed the rape has to pay an extra €250.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman