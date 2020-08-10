Recycling centers only open in the morning due to heat wave

Due to the heat wave, the recycling centers in Eindhoven will only be open in the morning.

City residents can go to the Acht and Lodewijkstraat recycling centers in Eindhoven from 9:00 to 13:00 to dispose of their bulky waste.

The company does not find it responsible to have employees work during the hottest part of the day, with temperatures around 35 degrees. It was therefore decided to change the opening hours to protect individual visitors as employees.

From Monday August 10 to Saturday August 15, the locations in Eindhoven and Geldrop-Mierlo are only open in the morning.

