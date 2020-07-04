New recycling centre to open soon

The Gabriel Metsulaan refuse recycling site closes for good today (Saturday). But never fear, Cure Waste Management has opened an upgraded version in the Eindhoven suburb of Acht.

From Monday, the city’s residents can bring their bulk waste to the GDC Noord industrial park. It’s located at 41 Achtseweg Noord. The gates open at 13:00.

The recycling centre’s larger and has a better layout. That makes it easier to reach the various recycling containers. Two routes divide the waste streams so that you can separate your refuse better and faster.

Two waste streams

Route A leads to containers for various types of waste. Along route B, there are landfill bins. These are for construction, demolition, and garden rubbish, among other things. There’s a handover point for small amounts of chemical waste too.

Cure employees, themselves, designed the new site’s layout. “We started with a blank slate,” says Cure Waste Management’s Eindonven director, Frans van Strijp.

And it seems only appropriate that the new recycling centre be built entirely from recycled materials. Cure constructed the new manager’s office from pressed waste wood. And it’s insulated with old jeans. “As a result, it’s entirely sustainable,” says project leader, Sanjo Lehmann, proudly. The site’s pathways are made from stones removed from cycling paths, sidewalks, and gardens.

Same rules

The new site’s opening hours, entry, and rules, will be the same as the old one. It’s open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 13.00 to 19:00. On Tuesday and Thursday from 13:00 to 17:00, and on Saturday from 10:00 to 17:00.

People with a city pass can bring their refuse to the centre for free. People must also take long waiting times into consideration, as well as the anti-corona measures. Cure asks people only to visit the recycling centre if it’s absolutely necessary.

As an alternative, your bulk waste can be collected from your home, at a cost. To make use of this service, please phone 040 25 001 30.

Source: Cure Afvalbeheer and OmroepBrabant

Translator: Melinda Walraven