Butterfly Garden has first children’s afternoon of 2020

Today (Wednesday), the first children’s afternoon of the year was held in the Vlindertuin (Butterfly Garden) in Waalre.

The garden cancelled the children’s afternoons in April, May, and June. That was because of the coronavirus outbreak. The afternoon included things like treasure hunts and arts and crafts. The Butterfly Garden is open every year in butterfly season

That’s from 1 April to 1 October. Volunteers do weekly maintenance during this season. They do so out of season too, weather-permitting.

Weekly inventory

The butterflies are also inventoried every week. The Garden does so for the Butterfly Foundation. You can download the results (in Dutch).

There are also regular special activities such as children’s afternoons, working days, and moth counting. The next kids’ afternoons are planned for 26 August and 16 September. Each time from 14:00 to 16:00.

Children can also take a digital treasure hunt with their smartphone. There is also an ornamental garden and various habitats. Groups of ten or more people must register via email in advance.

There are guided group tours available by appointment for €20.

Source: Studio040 and Vlindertuin Waalre

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven