Potato mountain comes to Campinaterrein

Saturday, 27 June will be a great day for potato lovers. A ‘potato mountain’, made of thousands of kilos of potatoes will be delivered to Campinaterrein in Eindhoven.

As eateries closed and festivals cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, the food and hospitality industry purchased far fewer potatoes than normal. This led to a huge surplus of potatoes that suppliers could not sell.

To prevent the surplus from going to waste, the potatoes are offered to the public. A similar event in Amsterdam at the beginning of the month saw 20 tons of potatoes go on sale to the public. They quickly sold out.

Via the Too Good To Go app, you can reserve a time slot to buy potatoes. The event runs from 12:00 noon to 18:00.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman