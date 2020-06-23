Intercity from Eindhoven to Aachen from 2025?

A direct intercity connection between Eindhoven and Aachen seems possible. If everything goes well, the NS believes the new international intercity will be able to run from 2025.

The route would be from The Hague via Rotterdam and Eindhoven and then across the border via Heerlen. The NS reported this on Tuesday morning after their own investigation.

However, a number of conditions still must be met before the new fast train can start running. According to a spokesman for the railways, there must be ‘space on the track, especially at Heerlen’. The monetary angle is important too. “The new connection will not immediately cover costs. To run the train, ten to fifteen million euros a year will be needed in the first few years, ” they explain.

NS wants to discuss this with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Public Works, the regions involved and with ProRail. The money will have to come from the Ministry and the regions involved.

Faster rail connection with Germany

For years, the provinces of Brabant and Limburg and the municipalities of Eindhoven and Heerlen have wanted a better and faster rail connection with Germany. This would bring many economic benefits. Direct cross-border Intercity’s would make it easier to ‘compete internationally as a knowledge economy’. Mayors on both sides of the Dutch-German border have been speaking this for years. This new train shall connect the technical universities of Eindhoven, Delft and Aachen.

Previous plan scrapped

A plan to extend the Intercity Heerlen-Amsterdam to Aachen was dropped earlier. It was causing adverse consequences for many domestic travellers in the ‘ten-minute train’ between Eindhoven and Amsterdam.

The NS says that with this new alternative, almost 1,250 international passengers to and from Aachen are going to benefit daily. A further 2,000 passengers on the domestic section of the route will also have advantage. This number will increase rapidly once the train is in operation. The time gain on the route can be as much as 25 minutes.

New train

For the connection to Aachen, the NS wants to use the new Intercity ICNG. This will take us from The Hague to Aachen in three hours. According to the NS, the train is ‘a good competitor for the car’.

Source: Omroepbrabant.nl

