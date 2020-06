Eindhoven365, the organisation involved in the city marketing of the city, has been given a place in the hall of fame of City Nation Place (CNP).

City Nation Place annually awards prizes for its marketing campaigns for cities, regions and countries. Eindhoven won the award for best marketing campaign for the city in 2018.

In the ‘place branding’ category, that campaign is now immortalised in the hall of fame of CNP.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Dirk