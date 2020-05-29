Van Abbe museum to reopen soon

The Van Abbe museum has reported that it is gearing up to reopen its doors on 2 June.

In order to keep the flow of visitors limited, the museum is selling only online tickets. There is also a restriction on the maximum number of visitors per space. Fixed walking routes are also in place. There is also a separate entrance and a separate exit.

The reopening of the museum coincides with the opening of an exhibition by the performance artist Yael Davids. “I consider the building of the Van Abbemuseum as a body. The various parts of the exhibition, such as the metre-long textile installation, the various loans and the collection pieces, function as backbones, limbs and intestines”, says the artist about the exhibition.

The management of the Van Abbe museum is pleased to announce the reopening of the museum to the public.

