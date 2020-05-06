Street names named after resistance heroes

In the Eindhoven district Acht several street names are named after resistance heroes from the Second World War. There is now also a general Verzetsheldenlaan (Resistance heroes street).

It’s all about people who had to pay for their resistance with death. The 25 resistance heroes came from all over the country. However, there are some Eindhoven citizens among them.

One of them was Gerrit den Braber. He was a policeman in Eindhoven and carried out orders from the Partisan Division of the Netherlands. On 17 September, 1944, one day before the liberation of Eindhoven, he was shot and killed in Woensel.

Website acht.nl is still searching for information about some resistance heroes and calls on next of kin to forward information.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob