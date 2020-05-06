Also Splinter Spektakel cancelled because of Corona

The Splinter Spektakel in the Splinter play park normally puts a smile on many children’s faces every summer. This year it is cancelled.

Despite the fact that the anti corona-virus measures for children under the age of 12 are being relaxed more and more, the organisation is still forced to pull the plug out of the event.

The Splinter Spektakel would have taken place in the week of 13 August. In the play park there would then be various activities for children throughout the week, but the organisation wants to ensure the health of employees and visitors.

All other events at the Splinter have also been cancelled until 1 September. The possibility of organising online activities during the summer is now being researched.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob