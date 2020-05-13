Stations ‘corona-proofed’

Eight stations across the province were made ‘corona-proof’ on Tuesday in anticipation of increased passenger numbers. This includes Eindhoven Central station.

Stickers now bring commuters’ attention to keeping enough distance between each other. There are also division lines at the stairs, escalators, and ticket vending machines. Separate entrances and exits have been created too.

People need to stay four steps from each other on the escalators and stairs. On the platform, you have to keep a five-tile distance. Only two people are allowed to use the elevators at the same time, and luggage lockers are not in use.

No bikes allowed

Bicycles are also temporarily not allowed on the train unless they are a mobility aid. As of yesterday, 12 May, off-peak bicycle ticket and the combined travel discounts (Samenreiskorting), have also been scrapped, for now. Other measures can be found on the Dutch Railways’ (NS) website. It’s not yet clear whether there will be extra enforcement at the stations. “First of all, it’s the responsibility of passengers, themselves, to comply. There are many places where people have to get to used to keeping a 1.5m distance from each other. That is also true for stations,” says the NS spokesman, Arno Leblanc.

Hundreds of stickers and distance lines have been applied to not only Eindhoven Central Station. The Deurne, Helmond, Helmond Brandevoort, Helmond ‘t Hout, Helmond Brouerij, Den Bosch, Tilburg and Breda stationed were stickered last week already. Thursday will be Bergen op Zoom and Gilze-Rijen’s turn.

From 1 June, everyone taking public transport must wear a mask. It is, however, not yet clear what other measures will apply in the train. “Even then, the advice remains only to take the train if you really must,” concludes Leblanc.

Sources: OmroepBrabant and NS

Translation: Melinda Walraven