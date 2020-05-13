New bike bridge to be built

A new bicycle bridge will be built over the Wilhelmina Canal. This will connect North Eindhoven and Best.

The wooden bicycle bridge between Terraweg and NCB road collapsed in 2018. That was after it was closed by local authorities. An inspection had revealed it was no longer safe to use.

An investigation into a suitable location was then launched in 2019,” a Best council spokesman said, “Was the bridge’s location still fitting? We’ll place the new bridge closer to the motorway.”

“It then follows Ekkersweijer interchange and connects better to the existing slow lane. It’s also a safer connection for cyclists who want to reach the natural recreational areas such as Het Groene Woud. This solution’s the safest choice for people cycling to Aquabest too.”

The new bicycle bridge should be ready for use by December.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Melinda Walraven