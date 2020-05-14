Event agency organises Strijp roadtrip event in support of entrepreneurs

Strijp-S creative event agency Never Ever Blue has organised an event aimed at supporting local entrepreneurs during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With many facing financial hardship due to the pandemic, the Klokgebouw-based agency hopes the event will bring the local community together.

Roadtrip Strijp, which has been set up to comply with RIVM guidelines, consists of a ‘road trip’ through three local areas – Strijp-S, Strijp-T, and Strijp-R.

Visitors will follow a roadmap, stopping at hotspots in the three areas where various ‘surprises’ will be handed out by entrepreneurs.

Roadtrip Strijp will take place on Saturday 16 May, with free roadmaps available for visitors at Strijp eateries Pastryclub 1.0, Coffeelab, and Tea Stories.