Brabant company Demcon delivers first ventilation system

Martin Van Rijn, Minister of Medical Care and Sports, visited the location of Demcon in Best on Thursday. There, on behalf of the government, he received the first ventilation system.

Dennis Schipper, CEO of Demcon, handed it over to him. The company from Best will supply 500 ventilation systems in the coming period. The government shall distribute the ventilation systems to the hospitals that need them. The corona patients in the intensive care will be exclusively using these ventilators.

Later, during a guided tour, Minister Van Rijn, learnt about about the development and production process of the ventilation system, DemcAir. Representatives of a number of hospitals, including the Catharina Hospital in Eindhoven, shared their experiences about the system.

Source: www.studio040.nl

