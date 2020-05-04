Eindhoven commemorates victims of war and violence

It is May 4, therefore in Eindhoven and on various locations victims who have been killed by war and violence were commemorated. That happened on a small scale, because of all the anti-coronavirus measures.

For example, Mayor Jorritsma and Peter Kemp, of the 18 September Foundation, laid wreaths at the Oude Toren in the Woensel district.

Jorritsma also gave a speech, referring to the corona crisis: “We are insecure. We feel unsafe. So unsafe that we make the comparison with the war. The horror of a war is something else. Yet there are parallels. The fear, the uncertainty and the society as a whole that put their best foot forward.”

Because only a limited number of people were allowed to attend at Oude Toren, various organisations took the initiative to lay a wreath themselves, in a different and appropriate place in the city. Such as volunteers from the gay interest organisation COC in Karel Vermeerenplantsoen.

Amnesty employees also laid a wreath. They did that on the Wilhelminaplein, near the monument called ‘Caged Freedom’. A small commemoration was also held in the Eindhoven church village of Acht.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Dirk