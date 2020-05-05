PSV resumes training

The PSV selection resumed training on Monday amidst a lot of restrictions. The selection of PSV Women will resume training on Wednesday at PSV Campus De Herdgang.

Because of the corona crisis, protocols and guidelines are key words at PSV until mid-June. Players may only enter the training field of De Herdgang in groups of five to six players, must change in the canteen. There must be a continuous distance of 1.5 meters. In addition, the players must shower at home and a communal lunch shall not take place anymore. In this way, the club is following the guidelines of the government.

But in spite of all the restrictions, Dumfries says on PSV’s website that it was great to be back on the pitch and to be able to see the boys again and catch up with them from a distance. “It still feels a bit unreal”, says Dumfries. “But I’m not going to complain that we can’t play football now. It’s terrible to see what’s happening. There are much more important things than football now, that’s just a side issue.”

PSV Women

The selection of PSV Women will resume training next Wednesday at PSV Campus De Herdgang. This will also happen keeping necessary restrictions in place. The trainings will take place behind closed doors. On May 24th, the season will close. In this season, PSV Vrouwen ended on the first place of the ranking. From 25 May, the summer holidays for PSV Women will start. In July, the preparations for the season 2020 – 2021 will be resumed with the new player group.

Source: www.studio040.nl

