During a support initiative for the healthcare staff of the St. Anna Hospital in Geldrop, Greenpeace put the letters ‘Helden!’ (‘Heroes!’) on the doorstep of the hospital.



In a reaction on Twitter, a spokesperson for the hospital says he appreciates the gesture: “We all have to keep doing our best for a while. The virus has to be eliminated, but I think we can do it together. We are well prepared. An action like this helps”.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob