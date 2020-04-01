Car rollover resulting in death of 68-year-old

A 68-year-old man died after his car made a rollover near the junction Meerhovendreef-Grasdreef.

The man passed away after his car tipped over onto its roof at Meerhovendreef. He was driving the car when, according to the police, he became unwell. The car hit a traffic sign next to the road. The car then crashed into a traffic light via a cycle path and hit the verge upside down.

His wife was also in the car, but she remained unharmed.

Emergency staff resuscitated the man on the spot, but to no avail. The man died at the scene.

