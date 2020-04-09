Police and fire brigade boost medical workers’ spirits at Catharina Hospital

Dozens of Eindhoven’s firefighters and police officers gathered to pay tribute to doctors and nurses at Catharina Hospital on Wednesday. Fire engines arrived at the hospital entrance as Mark Elbers, a singer from Nuenen, sang ‘You’ll never walk alone’.

‘I am one of Catharina Hospital’s regular customer,s’ Elbers jokes. He says that he has experienced serious illness himself and wanted to express his appreciation for the hospital staff. Hospital staff came out en masse to listen to his performance in the sunshine.

During the performance, firefighters held up a banner with the message, ‘respect, samen sterk’ (‘repect, strong together’). The tribute was organised by firefighter Marco Koenders.

Marion, a nurse at Catharina Hospital, is one of the many people who came out to see the performance. She says that it was very moving. ‘It is very special. We are all pulling together and going the extra mile at this time. The fire and police departments are also working incredibly hard, and we really appreciate that,’ she continues.

Translator: Rachael Vickerman

Source: Omroep Brabant