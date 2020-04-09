Eindhoven breaks temperature record

Wednesday, 8 April was the hottest 8 April in the Netherlands’ record books. Temperatures reached 25 degrees, or even hotter, across most of Brabant.

In Eindhoven, it was 25.5 degrees, the highest temperature in the province.

Diana Woei, a meteorologist at Weerplaza, a website for weather updates, says that these temperatures are quite exceptional for this time of year. She says that a normal temperature for this time of year is around 13 degrees.

Today, 9 April, was another warm day in Eindhoven, with temperatures of up to 23 degrees.

Translator: Rachael Vickerman

Source: Omroep Brabant