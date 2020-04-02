ASML donates 130,000 medical-grade gloves to health authorities

ASML has donated 130,000 medical-grade cleanroom gloves to regional health authorities, the tech giant announced on Twitter.

The truckload of gloves will be distributed among healthcare institutions facing shortages due to the coronavirus crisis.

ASML normally uses the gloves in their cleanrooms, where employees assemble the highly specialized chip machines the company is known for.

We just donated 130,000 medical-grade cleanroom gloves to help in the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. The Veiligheidsregio Brabant-Zuidoost (@VRBZO) will use them to help protect those who need it most. pic.twitter.com/067kCv4a2M — ASML (@ASMLcompany) April 2, 2020

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman