ASML donates 130,000 medical-grade gloves to health authorities

By
Nicola W
-
Photo credit: ASML

ASML has donated 130,000 medical-grade cleanroom gloves to regional health authorities, the tech giant announced on Twitter.

The truckload of gloves will be distributed among healthcare institutions facing shortages due to the coronavirus crisis.

ASML normally uses the gloves in their cleanrooms, where employees assemble the highly specialized chip machines the company is known for.

Source: Studio040
Translation: Rachael Vickerman

