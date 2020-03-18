Triage tent set up at hospital

A triage tent has been set up behind Catharina Hospital. It is near the emergency room.

The tent is to be used for people who are suspected of having COVID-19. They can be examined in the tent. If people are to be admitted, they make their way through the tent to a ward. This ward has been specially equipped for coronavirus patients. This reduces the risk of people in the rest of the hospital possibly becoming infected with this virus.

Catharina Hospital has also been switched from code orange to code red. The tent is part of the measures needed for this. This means the anticipated increase in coronavirus-positive patients has actually occurred.

Less routine care

As a result, routine care has been further scaled back. Only emergency operations are still being performed. Chemotherapy and radiation treatments will also continue. The centre for cardiovascular diseases remains open too.

The hospital had already announced that it is preparing for an influx of coronary patients. The triage tent is one of the further steps in preparation for that.

