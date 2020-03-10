COVID-19 sparks more closures, concerns

“I am worried about the coronavirus, even though I will die in a few years,” says a client at Eindhoven Vitalis care centre client.

Like other residents of the nursing home, he falls into the high-risk group for infection by this virus. Figures show that older people are harder hit. Patients who die as a result of this, and other diseases, are often elderly people.

“There are a lot of people who have congested airways walking around here. You cannot really prevent that,” says another resident. Another adds: “I wash my hands well. But if you want to be very thorough, you should even be careful of door handles.” To prevent further infection, one of the residents has decided not to visit with their grandchildren for now.

Not specific on measures

The Eindhoven care organisations Vitalis and Archipel are aware of the risks. They have, however, not indicated which specific extra measures they would be taking to protect the elderly further. The two organisations attended a national crisis meeting on COVID-19 on Monday.

But, it is not only the elderly in the city that are being affected by this outbreak. The Eindhoven primary school, De Rungraaf, has closed its doors for the rest of the week. Both of this special education school’s locations will be closed.

The reason is the strong advice issued by the Dutch Health Department. Last week, it said people with mild colds should stay at home to prevent further spread of the virus. Yesterday, the Prime Minister also told people in Brabant people to work from home, if at all possible.

De Ganzenbloem primary school in Geldrop also closed its doors on Monday. Last week an employee at that primary school turned out to be infected. It is not clear whether this is also the case at De Rungraaf.

More and more public facilities, including the City library, are also suspending their activities for the week.

Source: www.studio04.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives Inburgering classes in Meerhoven. Click here for more info.

Editor: Melinda Walraven