Geldrop-Mierlo Councillor elected as PvdA’s European delegation

Richard van de Burgt, party leader of the PvdA in Geldrop-Mierlo, was elected member of the group’s Party of European Socialists (PES) delegation.

The PES is a European party that is active in the EU. The party represents several social democratic parties from different European countries in the European Parliament.

Van de Burgt expresses his pleasure with his election in a tweet.

Source: www.studio040.nl

