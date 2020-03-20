AH sets aside an hour for seniors

Older people are having a particularly hard time during the current coronavirus crisis. So, from Monday, 23 March, Albert Heijn will give special access to people, aged 70 and older.

On weekdays from Monday to Friday, they can visit all Albert Heijn stores in the Netherlands between 7:00 and 8:00. They will have the stores to themselves for an hour before it opens for other customers.

“Albert Heijn is counting on the understanding and cooperation of its other customers for this decision. We expressly ask them to do their shopping at other times,” reads a press statement released by this retailer.

AH has also advised the elderly to stay at home, do online orders, or to ask others to help with groceries. This special early morning shopping hour is there for those who have no other choice.

Source: Albert Heijn