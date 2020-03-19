Garbage collection company ROVA trials new DAF trucks

Waste processor ROVA, which covers the central and eastern Netherlands, is trialling four DAF CF Electric 6×2 garbage collection trucks in a field test in Zwolle.

Eindhoven-based DAF announced it had delivered the trucks to ROVA on 16 March.

With a payload of up to 28 tons, the trucks offer an improved steering system that makes them easier to manoeuvre in urban areas and a fully-electric VDL refuse collection superstructure.

ROVA director Marco van Lente said the company was keen to take part in the energy transition as natural resources become increasingly rare, adding that low-emission vehicles were “part of [ROVA’s] sustainability plan”.