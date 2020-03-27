1,100 crisis-hit freelancers request financial support at new entrepreneurs’ desk

At least 1,100 Eindhoven-based freelancers losing income due to the coronavirus pandemic have already contacted the ondernemers’ desk set up by the city council with questions about financial support.

“In a few days, we’ve received 1,100 applications. Normally we see around 200 per year. Many self-employed people are having a hard time”, said councillor Yasin Torunoglu.

A national scheme set up to support entrepreneurs facing severe financial hardship due to the crisis offers €1,500 per month to families and €1,200 to individuals. Flexworkers can also apply for financial assistance.

Those in the direst circumstances may be eligible for an advance payment, and the council hopes to reduce what is usually a four-week processing time to just two weeks, Torunoglu said.

Source: Studio040