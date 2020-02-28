First case of Coronavirus reported in NL

A man from Loon op Zand was quarantined on Wednesday when he presented at the Elisabeth Tweesteden Hospital in Tilburg with coronavirus symptoms.

The 56-year-old entrepreneur had just returned from one of the coronavirus-hit areas in northern Italy when he became ill. The GGD is currently looking into who the man came into contact with before being hospitalised.

Another man from Loon op Zand was sent home after going to work in Odijk, near Utrecht, on Friday morning, Omroep Brabant reports.

Management at the company decided to have the employee work from home “to be on the safe side”.

