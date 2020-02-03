Evacuees brought from China to Eindhoven

Fifteen Dutch people were evacuated from China. They arrived by bus on Sunday night at Eindhoven Air Base. They returned from the coronavirus-affected Wuhan region. Officials will place them in quarantine for the next two weeks.

They travelled to Eindhoven via Marseille and Brussels. The coronavirus does not appear to have infected the group of Dutch people. However, officials checked them for symptoms of the virus before they boarded the plane. On arrival in Belgium, officials checked these passengers again.

The local public health department for mental healthcare (Geestelijke gezondheidszorg GGD) representatives received the passengers on Sunday night at Eindhoven Air Base. They will stay at the military base. After that, officials will move them into quarantine.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Nicole Cullinan