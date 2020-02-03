Robber Leenderweg gold exchange office still without a trace

The police are still looking for the man who robbed the gold exchange office on Leenderweg in Eindhoven on December 23rd.

That is why the police are showing the camera images this Monday evening during Bureau Brabant. The perpetrator can be seen on the images in question.

The suspect entered the gold exchange office on Monday afternoon, December 23, around 16:15. The store employee was helping a customer at that time. Immediately after the customer left the store, the robber threatened the employee with a firearm and demanded money and gold. Then a struggle arose between the perpetrator and the shop assistant, but no one was injured. Between 16:30 and 16:40 the robber left with a small loot in the direction of Floraplein.

After the raid, the police went in search of the suspect with several units and a police helicopter. The perpetrator may have fled in a gray BMW. He has a light-toned skin colour and a beard. He is wearing a black jacket, a brown cap and a white/blue shopping bag. The police asks witnesses to report on 0900-8844 or anonymously on 0800-7000.

Bureau Brabant can be seen on Monday evening at 18:00 on Omroep Brabant.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Dirk