City council rejects proposal to include female figures on traffic signs

Eindhoven city council has decided not to include female figures on traffic signs in the city, rejecting a proposal from the Labour Party (PvdA).

The coalition party had argued that traffic signs should not depict only men. The council dismissed this, saying the figures depicted are already gender-neutral and not necessarily men.

“Only signs included in the RVV’s [regulations for traffic rules and signs] traffic signs overview are legally valid in the Netherlands”, said the mayor and councillors, adding that using signs not included in the overview would be impossible to enforce and potentially dangerous.

Source: Studio040