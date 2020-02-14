One injured in car crash

On Thursday evening, there was a collision between two cars on Hurksestraat in Eindhoven. One of the driers was injured.

A Smart car exited the Hanos parking lot and turned into Hurksestraat. An oncoming vehicle collided with it. There were two people in the Smart, and one of them was injured.

Hurksestraat was closed to traffic in both directions.

Source: www.studio040.nl

