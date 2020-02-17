ASML overtakes Philips in latest top 100 employer ranking

The Veldhoven chip machine manufacturer ASML has overtaken Philips in a ranking of the top employers in the Netherlands. This is the conclusion of a study by De Volkskrant.

In 2014, there were 8,264 FTEs (fulltime equivalents) working for ASML which increased to 12,376 FTEs in 2018. This means that the chip machine manufacturer has surpassed Philips in the top 100 largest employers. Unlike ASML, Philips is downsizing in terms of staff. Since 2014, around 1169 FTEs have disappeared at the Eindhoven company. This leaves 11,600 FTEs in 2018.

Philips is in 26th place among the largest employers, while ASML can be found five places higher. Another company from Eindhoven, VDL Group, is in position 33 of the top 100. Since 2014, they added 3427 FTEs.

ASML

ASML has not only experienced a growth in staff. The Veldhoven chip machine manufacturer in 2019 achieved a turnover of 11.8 billion EUR. That is 900 million more than in 2018. ASML also made a profit of 2.6 billion EUR in total.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Nicole Cullinan