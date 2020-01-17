Vestdijk redevelopment to cost more than expected

The redevelopment of Vestdijk in Eindhoven’s city centre will cost millions of euros more than expected.

An additional €4.6 million is going to be needed to turn the busy traffic road into a car-free, green city boulevard. City councilor, Monique List, therefore asked the city council whether this redevelopment’s budget can be increased. On top of the €4.6 million, the land’s remediation needs to be paid for too. This responsibility, however, lies with the contractor.

The cleaning of polluted soil, the removal of asbestos, extra personnel costs, and the excavation of archaeological finds. These are some of the things that have led to a considerable increase in costs. It was evident in advance that the soil was polluted, but during the work, this turned out to be much more severe than expected. The same goes for the buried historical finds – securing them took extra time. Because of the delay, the Municipality also had to fork out more money for all the traffic diversions.

List wants the redevelopment to go ahead, regardless. There is less room for cars on the renovated Vestdijk. Instead, it is going to provide more space for pedestrians, cyclists, and terraces. The many trees and green verges would give the street a new look. That should make it more pleasant to stay on Vestdijk as well as improve the air quality.

This year, work has started on the Dommel up to and including the Kleine Bleekstraat/Vestdijk intersection. When the City Council approves the extra amount, the roadworks’ final phases will progress towards Hertogstraat.

Source: www.studio040.nl

