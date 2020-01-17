Sharp rise in housing costs

The housing costs for tenants and homeowners in Eindhoven have risen sharply in the past year. This is evident from the research by COELO, the Dutch Centre for Economic Research.

Tenants now pay almost €40 more than a year ago. That is an increase of about 17%. Homeowners also have to spend more. Housing costs rose by almost seven per cent, to an average of more than €700. This is not surprising – the Eindhoven city council announced their intention to raise homeowners’ tax last year already.

Compared to the relative increase in housing costs, Eindhoven is at the top of national lists. Of the 40 largest municipalities in the Netherlands, the City of Light is in third place for tenants, and fourth place for homeowners.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives Inburgering classes in Meerhoven. Click here for more info.

Editor: Melinda Walraven