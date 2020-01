Two men sustained stab wounds after a fight broke out at the Oude Stadsgracht on 1 January 2020. The suspect, a 33-year-old Frenchman, was taken into custody, report the police.

The brawl broke out at around 4:00 on Wednesday morning and reportedly involved numerous people. Two other people from Eindhoven have also been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the incident.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Ame Harris

Editor: Melinda Walraven