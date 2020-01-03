Shots fired at Shisha Lounge

Shots were fired at the shisha lounge at the Bleekweg in Eindhoven.

Around midnight last night, bullets were fired at the restaurant’s window. Several bullet casings were found on the pavement. There was no report of a shooting incident and as far as is known, there were no casualties. The police have closed and sealed off the premises for further investigation.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta

Editor: Melinda Walraven